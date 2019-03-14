Berlin (dpa-infocom)- Nicht für jede App verlief die letzte Woche erfolgreich. "Notability" etwa rutscht vom zweiten auf den dritten Platz. Anders sieht bei "LightX Express" aus: Die Anwendung schafft den Wiedereinstieg und landet unter den ersten acht.
"Notability" ist ein digitaler Helfer im Alltag, der sich nicht nur für Geschäftsleute, sondern auch für Lehrer und Schüler eignet. Die App kostet 10,99 Euro und dient dazu, schnell und einfach Notizen zu erstellen oder PDF-Dateien mit Kommentaren zu versehen.
"LightX Express" ist dagegen ein nützliches Werkzeug für alle iOS-Nutzer, die gerne Fotos schießen. Mit der Anwendung lassen sich problemlos Hintergründe entfernen und farbliche Splash-Effekte hinzufügen. Außerdem stehen erweiterte Bearbeitungstools wie Farbmischung, Kurven, Kontrast oder Highlights zur Verfügung.
Unangefochten auf den vorderen Rängen bleiben die Dauerhits "Blitzer.de PRO", "Threema" und "GoodNotes 5".
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|8
|LightX Express
|Andor Communications Private Limited
|4,49
|9
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|10
|WatchChat for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|H&M App
|H&M
|kostenlos
|3
|McDonald’s Deutschland
|McDonald's Deutschland
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|6
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|7
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|LightX Express
|Andor Communications Private Limited
|4,49
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019
|ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
|4,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apss
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
|Gorilla Technologies
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Rechner - Standard +
|Huihua Li
|kostenlos
|8
|Matchington Mansion
|Firecraft Studios Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
