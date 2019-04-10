Berlin (dpa-infocom)- Vom 06. bis zum 14. April 2019 findet wieder die GLAMOUR Shopping-Week statt. Entsprechend nachgefragt ist die dazugehörige App, mit der sich schnell und einfach auf Schnäppchenjagd gehen lässt.
"GLAMOUR Shopping" belegt in dieser Woche den zweiten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. Die Nutzer erhalten einen Zugang zu über 150 exklusiven Deals aus den Bereichen Fashion, Beauty, Living und Food, können auf Rabattcodes der jeweiligen Online-Shops zugreifen und bekommen alle Adressen in der Nähe angezeigt.
Ebenfalls sehr erfolgreich ist in dieser Woche die App "Clips", die es aus dem Stand auf den dritten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps geschafft hat. Mit ihr lassen sich lustige Videos erstellen und diese dann mit Freunden teilen. Das Inventar der Hilfsmittel ist riesig: Ob Musik, animierte Texte, Emoji oder Sticker - die Nutzer können ihre Kreativität schrankenlos ausleben.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|3,49
|9
|WatchChat for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|10
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|GLAMOUR Shopping
|Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|RingMe | Bunte Anrufe & SMS
|Niks Teknoloji
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Stack Ball 3D
|Azur Interactive Games Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|H&M - wir lieben Mode
|H&M
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|6
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|7
|Door Kickers
|KILLHOUSE GAMES SRL
|5,49
|8
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|21,99
|9
|Scanner Pro
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|10
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Clips
|Apple
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
|Gorilla Technologies
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Sky Ticket
|Sky
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Sky Go
|Sky
|kostenlos
|10
|Tiles Hop - EDM Rush
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
Kommentare
Kommentare