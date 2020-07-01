Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Reisen sind trotz Corona-Krise wieder möglich - die ganz großen Trips in die Ferne, ob per Flugzeug oder Kreuzfahrtschiff, fallen aber weiter aus. Die Alternative für viele: Camping.

Offensichtlich steht dabei die App "ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2020" (8,99 Euro) unter Campern hoch im Kurs. Mit Zugriff auf 17 000 Campingplätze in Deutschland und Europa, ausführlichen Beschreibungen und aktuellen Angeboten will das Programm Neulinge, aber natürlich auch alte Camping-Hasen bei ihren Wohnwagen- oder Wohnmobil-Trips unterstützen.

Neu unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche ist auch "Sonos". Damit lassen sich Lautsprecher und andere Geräte des gleichnamigen Herstellers steuern. Wichtig dabei: Den Namen "Sonos" trägt nun die neue App S2. Sie ist allerdings nicht mehr mit allen Sonos-Geräten kompatibel - wer noch einen älteren Lautsprecher daheim hat, muss eventuell die alte App verwenden. Sie steht nun unter dem Namen "Sonos S1 Controller" weiter im App Store.

Mehr als 1000 Rezepte für 3,99 Euro - das klingt fair, oder? Diesen Deal bietet "Food with Love", ein digitales Kochbuch speziell für den Thermomix. Die App bietet unter anderem Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen, eine Favoritenliste und eine flexible Suchfunktion - zum Beispiel nach Zutaten.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
5 food with love Food with love 3,99
6 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
8 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
9 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2020 ADAC Camping GmbH 8,99
10 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos
5 Sonos Sonos, Inc. kostenlos
6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 IKEA Inter IKEA Systems B.V. kostenlos
10 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,99
7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
8 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99
9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
10 food with love Food with love 3,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
5 Sonos Sonos, Inc. kostenlos
6 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos
9 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
10 Disney+ Disney kostenlos

