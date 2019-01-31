Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Ein digitales Brettspiel, eine App zur Nutzung des Tablets als Monitor und ein Textverarbeitungsprogramm mischen diese Woche die iOS-App-Charts auf.

Das Brettspiel "Die Legenden von Andor" erschien 2012 und gewann zahlreiche Preise. Die App-Version (5,99 Euro) des kooperativen Spiels liegt diese Woche auf Platz acht der meistgekauften iPad-Anwendungen. Als Teil einer Heldengruppe wird nicht gegeneinander, sondern gegen das Spiel gespielt. Auch in der digitalen Version gilt es, ein fantastisches Land gegen anrückende Feinde zu verteidigen.

"Duet Display" (10,99 Euro) verwandelt das iPad oder iPhone in einen Zweitbildschirm für Mac und PC. Der Clou: Sobald das Tablet mit dem Mac oder PC verbunden wird, können dank der App auch auf dem Festrechner installierte Programme über den Touchscreen bedient werden.

Auf PC und Mac ist "Word" von Microsoft schon seit Jahrzehnten ein Klassiker unter den Textverarbeitungsprogrammen. Die App (In-App-Käufe möglich) ist mittlerweile auch auf dem iPad angekommen und gehört zu den am meisten geladenen Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
6 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
9 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
10 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49

Meistgeladene iPhone Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 H&M App H&M kostenlos
2 PicsArt Foto- und Video-Editor PicsArt, Inc. kostenlos
3 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 TikTok - Real Short Videos musical.ly Inc. kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9 Joom: Shopping und Angebote Joom kostenlos
10 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
6 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
8 Die Legenden von Andor USM 5,99
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 Alto's Odyssey Snowman 0,49

Meistgeladene iPad Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos
9 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
10 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos