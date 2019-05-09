Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Zwei Apps sind diese Woche besonders erfolgreich: "Earth Impact" und "Rival Stars Horse Racing" haben den Sprung in die Charts geschafft.
Während das Pferde-Spiel auf dem neunten Platz der kostenlosen iPad-Games landet, hat sich das Weltraum-Abenteuer den siebten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Spiele ergattert. "Earth Impact" (0,99 Euro) bietet den Nutzern die Möglichkeit, die zerstörerische Macht von Asteroiden zu testen. Sie können dem blauen Planeten Schaden zufügen, indem sie bestimmte Effekte simulieren, die auf wissenschaftlichen Daten basieren.
Um einiges sanfter geht es bei dem Spiel "Rival Stars Horse Racing" zu. Hier gilt es, eigene Pferde zu versorgen und zu trainieren, bis aus ihnen Champions auf der Rennbahn werden. Die Bandbreite der Betätigungsfelder ist dabei so groß, dass die Nutzer sich aussuchen können, ob sie als Pferdetrainer, Rennmanager, Züchter oder Jockey in Aktion treten.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|7
|Earth Impact
|Nicolas Schulz
|0,99
|8
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Clean Road
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|5
|Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Purple Diver
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Folding Blocks
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|9
|Tiles Hop - EDM Rush
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|AMAZE!!!
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|3
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Myths of the World: Schwarze Rose HD - Wimmelbild, Rätsel, Puzzles und Abenteuer (Full)
|Big Fish Games, Inc
|3,49
|6
|Star Wars™: KOTOR
|Aspyr Media, Inc.
|5,49
|7
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|8
|Evoland 2
|Playdigious
|1,09
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|10
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|4
|Clean Road
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|7
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Folding Blocks
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|9
|Rival Stars Horse Racing
|PikPok
|kostenlos
|10
|Matchington Mansion
|Firecraft Studios Ltd.
|kostenlos
Kommentare
Kommentare