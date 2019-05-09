Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Zwei Apps sind diese Woche besonders erfolgreich: "Earth Impact" und "Rival Stars Horse Racing" haben den Sprung in die Charts geschafft.

Während das Pferde-Spiel auf dem neunten Platz der kostenlosen iPad-Games landet, hat sich das Weltraum-Abenteuer den siebten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Spiele ergattert. "Earth Impact" (0,99 Euro) bietet den Nutzern die Möglichkeit, die zerstörerische Macht von Asteroiden zu testen. Sie können dem blauen Planeten Schaden zufügen, indem sie bestimmte Effekte simulieren, die auf wissenschaftlichen Daten basieren.

Um einiges sanfter geht es bei dem Spiel "Rival Stars Horse Racing" zu. Hier gilt es, eigene Pferde zu versorgen und zu trainieren, bis aus ihnen Champions auf der Rennbahn werden. Die Bandbreite der Betätigungsfelder ist dabei so groß, dass die Nutzer sich aussuchen können, ob sie als Pferdetrainer, Rennmanager, Züchter oder Jockey in Aktion treten.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
4 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49
7 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99
8 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
10 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
2 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Clean Road SayGames LLC kostenlos
4 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
5 Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos
6 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
7 Purple Diver Voodoo kostenlos
8 Folding Blocks Popcore GmbH kostenlos
9 Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
10 AMAZE!!! Crazy Labs kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
3 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Myths of the World: Schwarze Rose HD - Wimmelbild, Rätsel, Puzzles und Abenteuer (Full) Big Fish Games, Inc 3,49
6 Star Wars™: KOTOR Aspyr Media, Inc. 5,49
7 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49
8 Evoland 2 Playdigious 1,09
9 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
2 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel Fanatee kostenlos
4 Clean Road SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos
6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
7 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos
8 Folding Blocks Popcore GmbH kostenlos
9 Rival Stars Horse Racing PikPok kostenlos
10 Matchington Mansion Firecraft Studios Ltd. kostenlos