Die McDonald's App ist bei iOS-Nutzern diese Woche sehr beliebt. Ein weiterer Einsteiger ist die nützliche App "MyScript Calculator".

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Auf den oberen Plätzen der App-Charts ist weitestgehend alles beim Alten. Angeführt werden die Charts diese Woche von "Blitzer.de PRO", "Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle", "GoodNotes 5" und "Amazon Prime Video".

"McDonald's Deutschland" steigt erfolgreich in die Charts ein und belegt den fünften Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. Die App zeigt sich nun noch handlicher und individueller einstellbar. Nutzer können sich ganz einfach ihren Burger kreieren und direkt von unterwegs aus in ausgewählten Restaurant bestellen.

Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen ist in dieser Woche die App "MyScript Calculator". Der Handschrift-Rechner verwandelt iPad und Co in ein interaktives Stück Papier. Berechnungen können ohne Tastatur in eigener Handschrift eingegeben werden.

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 6 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 8 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 9 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 3 Gradient Photo Editor Ticket To The Moon, Inc. kostenlos 4 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 5 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos 6 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 7 Tennis Clash: Sport Spiele Wildlife Studios kostenlos 8 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 9 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 10 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 6 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 7 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax Readdle Inc. 4,49 8 Atlas der Humananatomie 2020 Visible Body 27,99 9 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

