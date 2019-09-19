Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Der Klassiker "WhatsApp" hält weiterhin seine Spitzenposition in den App-Charts. Um immer zu wissen, wie das Wetter wird, greifen die Nutzer auch mal gerne in den Geldbeutel: Bei den kostenpflichtigen iPhone-Apps schiebt sich die Wetter-App "Weather Pro" von Platz 6 auf Platz 1.
Die Sparkassen-App "S-pushTAN", die vor allem iPhone-Nutzer häufig heruntergeladen haben, hält sich mit Einführung der neuen EU-Richtlinien in den Charts. Mit der kostenlosen Anwendung lassen sich TANs sowohl für das Online- als auch das Mobile-Banking generieren.
Mit Ende der Ferienzeit schafft es "Untis Mobile" - Die kostenlose Android Anwendung für den Stundenplan der Schule - nach den Kolossen "WhatsApp" und "Google Maps" - auf Platz 3 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|8
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|PeakFinder AR
|Fabio Soldati
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Untis Mobile
|Untis GmbH
|kostenlos
|4
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Lime - immer mobil
|Neutron Holdings. Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|S-pushTAN
|Star Finanz GmbH
|kostenlos
|9
|S-ID-Check
|Netcetera AG
|kostenlos
|10
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
MeistgekaufteiPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|12,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|6
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|8
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|27,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|2K
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|kostenlos
|3
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Rechner - Standard +
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Joyn deine Streaming App
|Joyn GmbH
|kostenlos
