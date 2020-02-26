Magdeburg l James Hetfield, Frontmann der Rockband Metallica, muss wegen einer Therapiemaßnahme zwei Festival-Auftritte absagen. Über den Instagram-Account der Band teilte der Rocker mit, dass die Band beim Sonic-Temple-Festival in Columbus und beim Louder Than Life Fest in Louisville nicht dabei sein wird. Er habe an diesen Veranstaltungstagen Therapietermine, die er nicht verlegen könne. Die anstehende Tour, die im April in Chile starten soll, findet aber wohl statt, genau wie alle weiteren angekündigten Shows 2020, so Hetfield.
Bereits im September 2019 musste die Band einige Konzerte absagen - James ging auf Entzug. Via Instagram erklärte der Rocker, dass er seine Gesundheit im Tourjahr 2019 nicht priorisiert habe. Es sei absolut notwendig für ihn gewesen, sich um seine geistige, körperliche und spirituelle Gesundheit zu kümmern. Die Therapie läuft nun gut, teilt er weiter mit. Er blicke optimistisch in die Zukunft und bedankt sich für alle Genesungswünsche bei den Fans.
Derweil ist für das Sonic Temple Festival schon ein Ersatz-Act gefunden - die Red Hot Chili Peppers werden die Band vertreten. Und das sogar mit einer kleinen Premiere - seit Dezember 2019 ist John Frusciante wieder Mitglied der Band und der Auftritt in Columbus ist einer der ersten der Band in der neuen (und zugleich alten) Besetzung.
Dear Metallica Family, ・・・ It pains me to write this, but I have to let all of you know that I cannot make it to @SonicTempleFestival in Columbus and @LouderThanLifeFest in Louisville this year. As part of my continuing effort to get and stay healthy, I have critical recovery events on those weekends that cannot be moved. I apologize to all of our fans who have bought tickets for these festivals. We are working with the festival promoters to provide for refunds or exchanges. My intent with this statement is saying “I apologize” to each one of you. The reality is that I have not prioritized my health in the past year of touring and I now know that my mental health comes first. That might sound like a no-brainer for most of you but I didn’t want to let the Metallica team/family down and, I alone, completely compromised myself. ・・・ Looking on the brighter side, my therapy is going well. It was absolutely necessary for me to look after my mental, physical, and spiritual health. ・・・ I want to stress that the band will play all other announced 2020 shows. ・・・ I am looking forward to getting back to playing and seeing all our great South American fans in April. And, of course, playing the Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome to Rockville, in Daytona and Aftershock in Sacramento. We will still play two unique sets at each of these festivals. ・・・ Beyond 2020, I am optimistic about the blessings I have been given and what the future brings. I appreciate all the great prayers and support from everyone since I went into rehab last September. Like the moth into the flame, being human in this career has its huge challenges and can be difficult. Your understanding helps the healing. ・・・ - James
