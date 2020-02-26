Die Band Metallica muss wegen des Ausfalls von Frontmann James Hetfield Konzerte in den USA absagen. Der Rocker hat Therapietermine.

Magdeburg l James Hetfield, Frontmann der Rockband Metallica, muss wegen einer Therapiemaßnahme zwei Festival-Auftritte absagen. Über den Instagram-Account der Band teilte der Rocker mit, dass die Band beim Sonic-Temple-Festival in Columbus und beim Louder Than Life Fest in Louisville nicht dabei sein wird. Er habe an diesen Veranstaltungstagen Therapietermine, die er nicht verlegen könne. Die anstehende Tour, die im April in Chile starten soll, findet aber wohl statt, genau wie alle weiteren angekündigten Shows 2020, so Hetfield.

Bereits im September 2019 musste die Band einige Konzerte absagen - James ging auf Entzug. Via Instagram erklärte der Rocker, dass er seine Gesundheit im Tourjahr 2019 nicht priorisiert habe. Es sei absolut notwendig für ihn gewesen, sich um seine geistige, körperliche und spirituelle Gesundheit zu kümmern. Die Therapie läuft nun gut, teilt er weiter mit. Er blicke optimistisch in die Zukunft und bedankt sich für alle Genesungswünsche bei den Fans.

Derweil ist für das Sonic Temple Festival schon ein Ersatz-Act gefunden - die Red Hot Chili Peppers werden die Band vertreten. Und das sogar mit einer kleinen Premiere - seit Dezember 2019 ist John Frusciante wieder Mitglied der Band und der Auftritt in Columbus ist einer der ersten der Band in der neuen (und zugleich alten) Besetzung.

