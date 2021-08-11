Billboard-Charts
USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Platz
Vorwoche
Titel
Interpret/in
1.
( 4.)
Stay
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
2.
( 3.)
Good 4 U
Olivia Rodrigo
3.
( 5.)
Levitating
Dua Lipa Feat. DaBaby
4.
( 1.)
Butter
BTS
5.
( 7.)
Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran
6.
( 6.)
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Feat. SZA
7.
( 2.)
Industry Baby
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
8.
( 8.)
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
9.
(10.)
Deja Vu
Olivia Rodrigo
10.
( - )
Save Your Tears
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande