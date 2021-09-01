Top-Apps: Spaß beim Rechnen und Videos posten

Berlin - Foto- und Videoportale bestimmen mittlerweile die Social-Media-Welt. Das Aufnehmen, Bearbeiten und Teilen von kurzen Videos ist vor allem, aber nicht nur bei jungen Usern beliebt. Die Plattform „TikTok“ ist daher nicht zum ersten Mal in den App-Charts vertreten.
Anfangs wurden mit „TikTok“ vor allem Playback-Clips zu Chart-Songs aufgenommen und hochgeladen. Mittlerweile posten User aber vieles mehr: Sport-Clips oder witzige Do-It-Yourself-Videos beispielsweise. Außerdem bietet die App viele Interaktionsmöglichkeiten. Kein Wunder also, das „TikTok“ bei Kindern und Jugendlichen so beliebt ist.
Auch „MyScript Calculator“ spielt in dieser Woche in den Charts eine Rolle. Die Rechen-App schafft es mit interaktiven handschriftlichen Quadrat- und Wurzelberechnungen, Logarithmen und Potenzierungen immerhin auf Platz 9. Mit einem Update ist „MyScript Calculator“ nun auch mit dem iPad Pro 2018 kompatibel.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
1Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema. The Secure Messenger
Threema GmbH
3,99
4
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,99
5
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
4,99
6
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
7
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
8
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology
7,99
9
food with love
Food with love
3,99
10
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
3,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
1CovPass
Robert Koch-Institut
kostenlos
2
luca app
culture4life GmbH
kostenlos
3
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut
kostenlos
4
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
5
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
6
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
8
TikTok
TikTok Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
9
PayPal
PayPal, Inc.
kostenlos
10
Snapchat
Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
7,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
9,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
8,99
5
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
4,99
6
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
3,99
7
TeacherTool 6
Udo Hilwerling
24,99
8
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
9
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
2,99
10
Mein Kind Lebensborn
Sarepta Studio AS
2,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
2
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
3
Messenger für WhatsApp Web
TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
kostenlos
4
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
6
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
7
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
8
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
9
Spotify - Musik und Playlists
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos