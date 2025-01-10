International Top-Teams in Attendance 22nd Pape Cup Livestream: Indoor Tournament on January 11th and 12th
On January 11th and 12th, the top U15 talents will compete in the 22nd Pape Cup at the Getec Arena. Volksstimme will livestream all the matches.
Magdeburg/DUR. It's that time of the year again: Europe’s top football talents are coming to Magdeburg. On January 11th and 12th, 2025, the 22nd Pape Cup will take place at the Getec Arena.
In four groups, U15 teams from renowned national and international clubs will compete. Participating teams include FC Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax Amsterdam, PSV Eindhoven, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Union Berlin, Hamburger SV, and many more.
The Volksstimme will broadcast this high-caliber indoor tournament live on both days exclusively. Commentary for all matches will be provided by FCM hall announcers Jens Hönel, André Kobow, Hendrik Heidrich, and Mario Hoheisel.
The tournament kicks off on Saturday (January 11th) at 9:30 AM with the first match featuring PSV Eindhoven and Hertha BSC Berlin. 1. FC Magdeburg will make their first appearance at 3:42 PM against Tottenham Hotspur. Matches will continue until 6:30 PM.
Live: 22nd Pape-Cup in Magdeburg (Saturday)
On Sunday (January 12th), the games will start at 8:30 AM. The final match is scheduled for 2:54 PM, preceded by the third-place playoff.
Groups for the 22nd Pape Cup in Magdeburg
Avnet Group:
- PSV Eindhoven
- Hertha BSC Berlin
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Germania Halberstadt
Humanas Group:
- FC Liverpool
- Cambridge United
- 1. FC Union Berlin
- VfL Wolfsburg
- Haldensleber SC
Häuser-Unserer-Zukunft Group:
- Ajax Amsterdam
- SV Werder Bremen
- FC Bayern München
- Hamburger SV
- SV Fortuna Magdeburg
Wobau Group:
- Tottenham Hotspur
- FC Schalke 04
- FC Augsburg
- Hannover 96
- 1. FC Magdeburg
Each match will last 10 minutes. A break is scheduled between 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM. The first two groups will play their matches before lunch, with the remaining groups competing afterward.