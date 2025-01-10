On January 11th and 12th, the top U15 talents will compete in the 22nd Pape Cup at the Getec Arena. Volksstimme will livestream all the matches.

Magdeburg/DUR. It's that time of the year again: Europe’s top football talents are coming to Magdeburg. On January 11th and 12th, 2025, the 22nd Pape Cup will take place at the Getec Arena.

In four groups, U15 teams from renowned national and international clubs will compete. Participating teams include FC Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax Amsterdam, PSV Eindhoven, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Union Berlin, Hamburger SV, and many more.

The Volksstimme will broadcast this high-caliber indoor tournament live on both days exclusively. Commentary for all matches will be provided by FCM hall announcers Jens Hönel, André Kobow, Hendrik Heidrich, and Mario Hoheisel.

The tournament kicks off on Saturday (January 11th) at 9:30 AM with the first match featuring PSV Eindhoven and Hertha BSC Berlin. 1. FC Magdeburg will make their first appearance at 3:42 PM against Tottenham Hotspur. Matches will continue until 6:30 PM.

On Sunday (January 12th), the games will start at 8:30 AM. The final match is scheduled for 2:54 PM, preceded by the third-place playoff.

Groups for the 22nd Pape Cup in Magdeburg

Avnet Group:

PSV Eindhoven

Hertha BSC Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Germania Halberstadt

Humanas Group:

FC Liverpool

Cambridge United

1. FC Union Berlin

VfL Wolfsburg

Haldensleber SC

Häuser-Unserer-Zukunft Group:

Ajax Amsterdam

SV Werder Bremen

FC Bayern München

Hamburger SV

SV Fortuna Magdeburg

Wobau Group:

Tottenham Hotspur

FC Schalke 04

FC Augsburg

Hannover 96

1. FC Magdeburg

Each match will last 10 minutes. A break is scheduled between 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM. The first two groups will play their matches before lunch, with the remaining groups competing afterward.