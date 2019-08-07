|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/in
|1.
|( - )
|The Search
|NF
|2.
|( - )
|The Big Day
|Chance The Rapper
|3.
|( 1.)
|No.6 Collaborations Project
|Ed Sheeran
|4.
|( 3.)
|When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? /
|Billie Eilish
|5.
|( 6.)
|Indigo
|Chris Brown
|6.
|( 4.)
|7 (EP)
|Lil Nas X
|7.
|( 7.)
|Cuz I Love You
|Lizzo
|8.
|( - )
|Dum And Dummer
|Key Glock & Young Dolph
|9.
|( - )
|FEVER DREAM
|Of Monsters And Men
|10.
|( 5.)
|Dreamville & J. Cole: Revenge Of The Dreamers III
|Various Artists
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Kommentare
Kommentare