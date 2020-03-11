Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( - ) My Turn Lil Baby
2. ( - ) YHLQMDLG Bad Bunny
3. ( 1.) Map of the Soul: 7 BTS
4. ( - ) American Standard James Taylor
5. ( 5.) Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial Roddy Ricch
6. ( 4.) Changes Justin Bieber
7. ( - ) PTSD G Herbo
8. ( - ) F8 Five Finger Death Punch
9. ( 7.) Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone
10. ( 2.) Still Flexin, Still Steppin YoungBoy Never Broke Again