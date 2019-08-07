Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( 1.) Old Town Road Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. ( 2.) Bad Guy Billie Eilish
3. ( 3.) Senorita Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
4. ( 5.) Truth Hurts Lizzo
5. ( 4.) Talk Khalid
6. ( - ) No Guidance Chris Brown Featuring Drake
7. ( 6.) I Don't Care Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
8. ( 7.) Goodbyes Post Malone Featuring Young Thug
9. ( 8.) Sucker Jonas Brothers
10. ( - ) Ran$om Lil Tecca