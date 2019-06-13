Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Pünktlich zum Sommer setzt sich das iOS-Spiel "aquapark.io" an die Spitze. Nutzern bietet die Wasserspaß-App die Möglichkeit, mit anderen Spielern um die Wette zu rutschen. Ebenfalls gut lief es in dieser Woche für die iPad-Games "ELOH" und "Talking Tom Hero Dash".

"ELOH" (3,49 €) erobert aus dem Stand den fünften Platz. Was die Spieler begeistert, ist die Verbindung von Rätsel und Musik. Während sie sich auf der Suche nach der Lösung befinden, spüren sie einen Rhythmus. Auf diese Weise können sie sich entspannen und ihren eigenen Groove finden. Das ist auch unbedingt nötig. Denn das Spiel enthält 98 unterschiedliche Level.

Der Einsteiger "Talking Tom Hero Dash" landet hingegen auf dem achten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games. Bei dem Spiel begeben sich die iOS-Nutzer auf ein Abenteuer mit Talking Tom, Talking Angela und deren Freunden, die allesamt über fantastische Superkräfte verfügen. Ob Kämpfe gegen Waschbär-Gangs, Stunts oder gemeinnützige Wiederaufbauaktionen, das iPad-Game bietet jede Menge Möglichkeiten, sich auszutoben.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
5 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
10 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
4 Rope Around SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
6 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos
7 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Jetpack Jump Kwalee kostenlos
9 Lila Taucher Voodoo kostenlos
10 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
4 ELOH Broken Rules 3,49
5 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 The Gardens Between The Voxel Agents 5,49
8 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
9 Monument Valley 2 ustwo Games Ltd 5,49
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
4 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
6 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
7 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Talking Tom Hero Dash Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
9 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
10 Bottle Flip 3D! tastypill kostenlos