Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Pünktlich zum Sommer setzt sich das iOS-Spiel "aquapark.io" an die Spitze. Nutzern bietet die Wasserspaß-App die Möglichkeit, mit anderen Spielern um die Wette zu rutschen. Ebenfalls gut lief es in dieser Woche für die iPad-Games "ELOH" und "Talking Tom Hero Dash".
"ELOH" (3,49 €) erobert aus dem Stand den fünften Platz. Was die Spieler begeistert, ist die Verbindung von Rätsel und Musik. Während sie sich auf der Suche nach der Lösung befinden, spüren sie einen Rhythmus. Auf diese Weise können sie sich entspannen und ihren eigenen Groove finden. Das ist auch unbedingt nötig. Denn das Spiel enthält 98 unterschiedliche Level.
Der Einsteiger "Talking Tom Hero Dash" landet hingegen auf dem achten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games. Bei dem Spiel begeben sich die iOS-Nutzer auf ein Abenteuer mit Talking Tom, Talking Angela und deren Freunden, die allesamt über fantastische Superkräfte verfügen. Ob Kämpfe gegen Waschbär-Gangs, Stunts oder gemeinnützige Wiederaufbauaktionen, das iPad-Game bietet jede Menge Möglichkeiten, sich auszutoben.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|4
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|5
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|6
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|7
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|4
|Rope Around
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|6
|Pottery
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Jetpack Jump
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|9
|Lila Taucher
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|ELOH
|Broken Rules
|3,49
|5
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|The Gardens Between
|The Voxel Agents
|5,49
|8
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|9
|Monument Valley 2
|ustwo Games Ltd
|5,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|4
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|5
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|6
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Talking Tom Hero Dash
|Outfit7 Limited
|kostenlos
|9
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Bottle Flip 3D!
|tastypill
|kostenlos
