The 22nd Pape Cup will take place on January 11th and 12th, 2025, at the Getec Arena in Magdeburg. The Volksstimme will broadcast the high-profile youth tournament exclusively via livestream.

Magdeburg/DUR. It's that time of the year again: Europe’s top football talents are coming to Magdeburg. On January 11th and 12th, 2025, the 22nd Pape Cup will take place at the Getec Arena.

In four groups, U15 teams from renowned national and international clubs will compete. Participating teams include FC Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax Amsterdam, PSV Eindhoven, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Union Berlin, Hamburger SV, and many more.

The following teams reach the quarter-finals: Hertha BSC - FC Liverpool

FC Schalke 04 - PSV Eindhoven

FC Bayern München - 1. FC Union Berlin

1. FC Magdeburg - Ayax Amsterdam

On Sunday, January 12, matches in the GETEC Arena will begin at 8:30 AM. The final is scheduled for 2:54 PM, preceded by the third-place match. The Volksstimme is exclusively streaming this high-profile indoor tournament live on both days.

Commentary for all matches will be provided by FCM hall announcers Jens Hönel, André Kobow, Hendrik Heidrich, and Mario Hoheisel.

The tournament began on Saturday, January 11, at 9:30 AM, with the opening match between PSV Eindhoven and Hertha BSC Berlin. Enthusiasm among the 4,200 spectators in the GETEC Arena was palpable. In the early afternoon, the 22nd Pape Cup was officially inaugurated. Teams took to the field for a ceremonial introduction and were greeted by FCM President Dr. Jörg Biastoch and tournament organizer Lutz Pape. A moment of silence was held in memory of the victims of the December 20 attack in Magdeburg.

In the AVNET group, Hertha BSC emerged as group winners with a flawless record, followed by Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Humanas group was narrowly won by Union Berlin, thanks to a better goal difference, edging out Cambridge United.

The U15 team of 1. FC Magdeburg had a rocky start, including a 2:3 loss to Tottenham Hotspur and a 0:2 defeat against eventual group winner Schalke. However, they secured a place in Sunday’s Gold intermediate round with victories against Hannover 96 (4:2) and FC Augsburg (3:0). Meanwhile, top teams like PSV Eindhoven and FC Liverpool missed out on advancing to the finals.

Matches lasted ten minutes each, with a break scheduled between 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM. The first two groups played in the morning, followed by groups three and four in the afternoon.

Groups for the 22nd Pape Cup in Magdeburg

Avnet Group:

PSV Eindhoven

Hertha BSC Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Germania Halberstadt

Humanas Group:

FC Liverpool

Cambridge United

1. FC Union Berlin

VfL Wolfsburg

Haldensleber SC

Häuser-Unserer-Zukunft Group:

Ajax Amsterdam

SV Werder Bremen

FC Bayern München

Hamburger SV

SV Fortuna Magdeburg

Wobau Group:

Tottenham Hotspur

FC Schalke 04

FC Augsburg

Hannover 96

1. FC Magdeburg

