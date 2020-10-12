Magdeburg l Fans der Boyband "The Wanted" sind geschockt. Tom Parker gab bekannt, dass er unter einem Hirntumor leidet.
Besonders tragisch: Erst vor wenigen Tagen haben er und seine Frau Kelsey Hardwick verkündet, dass sie ein zweites Kind erwarten. Die Schwangerschaft wird nun von Parkers Krebsdiagnose überschattet.
"Es gibt keine einfache Möglichkeit, dies zu sagen, aber bei mir wurde leider ein Gehirntumor diagnostiziert und ich werde bereits behandelt", schrieb der Musiker bei Instagram. Er und seine Frau zeigen sich zwar kämpferisch, aber eins sei klar: Es wird ein harter Kampf für die junge Familie.
Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx
