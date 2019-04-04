Dem Rollenspiel "The Elder Scrolls: Blades" gelingt diese Woche eine fulminante Rückkehr in die iOS-Game-Charts. Farbklecksende Puzzlefans bringen "Roller Splat!" auf Platz eins, und Nachwuchsmanager verschaffen "Football Manager 2019 Mobile" eine Position im Mittelfeld.

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In dieser Woche findet die Fortsetzung eines Rollenspiel-Klassikers den Weg in die Game-Charts. Ein Puzzlespiel mit Farbkugeln birgt Suchtgefahr, und eine Wirtschaftssimulation begeistert Sportfans.

Fast sieben Jahre ist es her, dass das Spiel "The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim" das Rollenspiel-Genre revolutionierte. Mit "The Elder Scrolls: Blades" (In-App-Käufe möglich) von Bethesda findet diese wilde Monsterjagd jetzt einen Nachfolger - exklusiv für mobile Gamer. Zu ihren Aufgaben gehört es, fantastische Helden über den Kontinent Tamriel zu steuern, üble Ungeheuer zu bekämpfen sowie Schätze und neue Waffen zu sammeln. Das Abenteuer kann also beginnen.

Puzzle-Fans kommen bei "Roller Splat!" (In-App-Käufe möglich) von Voodoo auf ihre Kosten. Es gilt, ein Labyrinth mit Hilfe einer rollenden Farbkugel mit so wenig Zügen wie möglich auszufüllen. Das klingt sehr simpel, ist aber ziemlich knifflig.

"Football Manager 2019 Mobile" (9,99 Euro) von SEGA steht in der Tradition von Simulations-Klassikern wie "Anstoß". Es gilt, die eigene Fußballmannschaft durch geschickte Spielertransfers, Marketing und Auftellung zum Erfolg zu führen. Das richtige Spiel für Sportfans, Hobby-Strategen und Statistik-Fans.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 3 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 4 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 5 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 6 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99 7 Rush Rally 3 Brownmonster Limited 4,99 8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 9 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos 2 Pick Me Up™ tastypill kostenlos 3 Twist Hit! SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 The Elder Scrolls: Blades Bethesda kostenlos 5 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos 6 Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos 7 AMAZE!!! Crazy Labs kostenlos 8 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos 10 Scream Go Hero Ketchapp kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Rush Rally 3 Brownmonster Limited 4,49 4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 5 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 7 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99 8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 9 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games