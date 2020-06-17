Berlin (dpa-infocom) - In den iOS-Gamecharts landet in dieser Woche ein Simulationsspiel der besonderen Art. Bei "Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim" schlüpft der Spieler in die Rolle eines Gefängnisdirektors. Neben dem Wohlergehen der Insassen geht es dabei um einen stetigen Weiterbau der Haftanstalt.

Deutlich actionreicher geht es bei dem Skate-Spiel "True Skate" (2,29 Euro) zu. Der Gamer übernimmt hier die Kontrolle über ein herrenloses Skateboard und führt allerlei Tricks und Stunts aus. Neben Halfpipe-Maps lassen sich auch Straßen und Plätze befahren. "True Skate" landet auf Platz zehn der meistgekauften iPhone-Games.

An "Minecraft" (7,99 Euro) reicht auch in dieser Woche kaum ein anderes Spiel heran. Bei dem Sandbox-Spiel im Pixel-Stil lassen sich beliebig viele würfelförmige Blöcke zu riesen Bauten und Landschaften formen. Der Kreativität wird hier keine Grenzen gesetzt. Das Spiel führt wieder einmal die Liste der meistgekaufte iPad-Games an.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
7 Terraria 505 Games (US), Inc. 5,49
8 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
9 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09
10 True Skate True Axis 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos
2 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos
3 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
4 Hyper School Suji Games kostenlos
5 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
6 Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim Digital Things kostenlos
7 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
8 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos
9 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos
10 Super Sniper! Voodoo kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
6 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
7 The Game of Life Marmalade Game Studio 3,49
8 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
9 Slay the Spire Humble Bundle 10,99
10 Terraria 505 Games (US), Inc. 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Men Talking Tom: Freunde Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
2 Block Puzzle - Wood Games Learnings.AI kostenlos
3 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
4 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos
5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
6 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
7 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos
8 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
9 Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim Digital Things kostenlos
10 Township Playrix kostenlos