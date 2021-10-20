App-Charts: Bezahldienste und Gesundheitsthemen

Berlin - Kleine Zipperlein oder Infos zu Medikamenten: Bevor wir zum Arzt oder Apotheker gehen, fragen wir häufig zuerst das Internet - und nutzen diverse Apps. In dieser Woche beschäftigen sich gleich vier Tools mit der Anatomie und Physiologie des Menschen.
Die App „Physiologie & Pathologie“ beispielsweise erklärt in interaktiven Lektionen, wie körperliche Prozesse funktionieren und Krankheiten entstehen können. Zur Veranschaulichung stehen über 5.800 3D-Modelle und Animationen zur Verfügung. „Physiologie & Pathologie“ ist in den Top Ten der iPad- (Rang sechs) und iPhone-Apps (Rang neun) vertreten.
Beim Bezahlen im Internet wollen es User bequem und sicher. Kein Wunder, dass Einkäufe in Onlineshops immer häufiger mit Bezahldiensten beglichen werden, statt per Lastschrift oder Kreditkarte. Bekanntester Anbieter ist derzeit „PayPal“. In den Top Ten landet die App auf Platz zehn.
Top iPhone Apps
Meistgekauft
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Atlas der Humananatomie 2021
Visible Body
0,99
3
Threema. Sicherer Messenger
Threema GmbH
3,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,99
6
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
4,99
7
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
8
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
7,99
9
Physiologie & Pathologie
Visible Body
0,99
10
Forest - Bleib fokussiert
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
1,99
Meistgeladen
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
CovPass
Robert Koch-Institut
kostenlos
2
luca app
culture4life GmbH
kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
4
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Survival Challenge 3D
Osman Senol
kostenlos
6
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
7
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut
kostenlos
8
Candy Challenge 3D
Idil Morgul
kostenlos
9
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
10
PayPal
PayPal, Inc.
kostenlos
Top iPad Apps
Meistgekauft
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
7,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
9,99
3
Atlas der Humananatomie 2021
Visible Body
0,99
4
Notability
Ginger Labs
8,99
6
Physiologie & Pathologie
Visible Body
0,99
7
Muskeln & Kinesiologie
Visible Body
0,99
8
AnkiMobile Flashcards
Ankitects Pty Ltd
24,99
9
Anatomie & Physiologie
Visible Body
0,99
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
4,99
Meistgeladen
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
2
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
3
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
4
Messenger für WhatsApp iPad
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
6
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
7
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
8
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
10
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos