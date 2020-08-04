Für die Dreharbeiten des neuen Films "Red Notice" soll eine Quarantäne-Blase genutzt werden in der das Team lebt, trainiert und arbeitet.

Los Angeles (dpa) l Der US-Schauspieler und Produzent Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (48) lässt sich von der "Quarantäne-Blase" der nordamerikanischen Basketball-Liga NBA inspirieren.

Sein Team werde für den Netflix-Film "Red Notice" Mitte September weiterdrehen und das Konzept der Quarantäne-Blase nutzen, sagte er in einem Instagram-Video.

Um die Basketball-Saison trotz Corona fortsetzen zu können, hat die NBA alle Mannschaften in eine Blase auf das Gelände von Disney World in Orlando geholt. In diesem abgeschlossenen Bereich leben, trainieren und spielen die Teilnehmer.

Weg zurück zur Arbeit wird knifflig

Man habe sich mit den NBA-Verantwortlichen in Orlando in Verbindung gesetzt, sagte Johnson: "Sie waren großartig darin, mit uns zu teilen, was sich bei ihrer Blase bewährt hat. Wir können das in unserer eigenen Blase umsetzen."

Johnson räumte ein, dass der Weg zurück zur Arbeit knifflig sein werde: "Es gibt hier keinen Entwurf, wir befinden uns bei jedem Schritt in der Beta-Phase."