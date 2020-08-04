Los Angeles (dpa) l Der US-Schauspieler und Produzent Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (48) lässt sich von der "Quarantäne-Blase" der nordamerikanischen Basketball-Liga NBA inspirieren.
Sein Team werde für den Netflix-Film "Red Notice" Mitte September weiterdrehen und das Konzept der Quarantäne-Blase nutzen, sagte er in einem Instagram-Video.
Um die Basketball-Saison trotz Corona fortsetzen zu können, hat die NBA alle Mannschaften in eine Blase auf das Gelände von Disney World in Orlando geholt. In diesem abgeschlossenen Bereich leben, trainieren und spielen die Teilnehmer.
Weg zurück zur Arbeit wird knifflig
Man habe sich mit den NBA-Verantwortlichen in Orlando in Verbindung gesetzt, sagte Johnson: "Sie waren großartig darin, mit uns zu teilen, was sich bei ihrer Blase bewährt hat. Wir können das in unserer eigenen Blase umsetzen."
Johnson räumte ein, dass der Weg zurück zur Arbeit knifflig sein werde: "Es gibt hier keinen Entwurf, wir befinden uns bei jedem Schritt in der Beta-Phase."
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Like so many of us here in the US and around the world - getting back can be a tough decision that work requires real consideration and strategic planning around best health practices and safety measures. I’m happy to announce our RED NOTICE production will resume shooting next month in mid September. Thank you to our tremendous partners at NETFLIX who’ve joined us shoulder to shoulder to provide the safest and most aggressive “quarantined bubble” for our production crew as possible. I’m confident in our safety strategy and execution, but we’ll also be fluid and amenable to best practice changes on the fly. Stay healthy and stay disciplined, my friends as you all get back to work. Good luck! And to my RED NOTICE crew - the hardest workers in the room, mount up - because we’re going back to work. See you on set. DJ @sevenbucksprod @flynnpictureco @netflix
Kommentare
Kommentare