Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Der Name "Harry Potter" löst noch immer Faszination aus. Das Spiel, das an Joanne K. Rowlings Geschichte angelehnt ist, erobert in dieser Woche die Spitze der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.
Damit hat "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" den Konkurrenten "aquapark.io" auf den zweiten Platz verwiesen. Dennoch erfreut sich das Spiel, bei dem sich iOS-Nutzer auf einer Wasserrutsche ein Rennen liefern, immer noch großer Beliebtheit - auch weil es zumindest virtuell eine Abkühlung ermöglicht. In der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Games bleibt "aquapark.io" daher weiterhin das Maß der Dinge.
Etwas schlechter lief es in dieser Woche für "Ball Paint", das drei Plätze nach unten rutscht und den zehnten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games belegt. Wie der Name schon sagt, geht es darum, einen Ball mit möglichst einer Farbe zu bemalen. Das wird umso schwieriger, desto höher das Level ist.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|3,49
|4
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|5
|Evertale
|ZigZaGame Inc.
|0,49
|6
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|3,99
|7
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|8
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|9
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|4
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Train Taxi
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Pottery
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Granny
|Dennis Vukanovic
|kostenlos
|8
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Dig it!
|Raketspel AB
|kostenlos
|10
|Ball Paint
|RadPirates
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|0,49
|3
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|4
|Door Kickers
|KILLHOUSE GAMES SRL
|1,09
|5
|XCOM®: Enemy Within
|2K
|2,29
|6
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Games
|3,49
|7
|The Room Two
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|8
|The Room Three
|Fireproof Games
|2,29
|9
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|10
|FTL: Faster Than Light
|Subset Games
|3,49
Meitgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|4
|Train Taxi
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Pottery
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|8
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Granny
|Dennis Vukanovic
|kostenlos
|10
|Rocket Sky!
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
